THE RISING OF THE SHIELD HERO Season 2 And Season 3 Confirmed At Crunchyroll Expo
This year's Crunchyroll Expo (CRX) is dropping all kinds of interesting news. Today's big reveal is the confirmation of a second and third season of The Rising of the Shield Hero, a breakout hit from the Winter 2019 anime season. The two-cour, 25-episode series recently wrapped up its run back in June but the ending definitely left hints that there was more story to tell.
Tate no Yūsha no Nariagari aka The Rising of the Shield Hero, the TV anime adaptation of author Aneko Yusagi' light novel series has confirmed that not 1 but 2 more seasons are on the way.
To date, the light novel series has released 22 volumes since it first began back in 2013. The anime series has covered the first 5 volumes so there's plenty of story left to cover.
The panel only confirmed that season 2 and season 3 are "in production" so we don't have a release date to report on just yet. However, a key visual for season 2 was released, which you can check out below.
