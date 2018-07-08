The TSURUNE ARCHERY Anime From KyoAni Announces Its OP And ED Artists
KyoAni's Tsurune Archery is sure to be one of the most intriguing new shows this fall. After years of soccer and baseball anime, it continues the trend of new anime shows with a focus on unconventional sports.
Luck Life will provide the OP from the upcoming archery anime while ChouCho will perform the show's ending theme. The unusual sports anime premieres this Fall.
Luck Life will provide the opening theme for the show. The band previously provided themes for Bungou Stray Dogs and Food Wars! The Third Plate: Totsuki Train Arc.
ChouCho is a female j-pop singer who's been active since 2008 after debuting on Nico Nico (Japan's version of YouTube). She's previously provided theme songs for Girls und Panzer, Glasslip, Masamune-kun's Revenge, A Sister's All You Need, and a host of others.
A preview for the anime was streamed back in June along with information on the show's staff.
The TV anime will be an adaptation of novelist Kotoko Ayano's Tsurune: Kazemai Kōkō Kyūdō-bu (Tsurune: Kazemai High School's Archery Club) , a Special Judge Award winner at the 2016 Kyoto Animation Awards.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]