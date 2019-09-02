 THE YOUNG PIG-RASCAL ISN'T DREAMING OF A DREAMING GIRL Announces Release Date
Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

THE YOUNG PIG-RASCAL ISN'T DREAMING OF A DREAMING GIRL Announces Release Date

THE YOUNG PIG-RASCAL ISN'T DREAMING OF A DREAMING GIRL Announces Release Date

The Young Pig-Rascal Isn't Dreaming of a Dreaming Girl, the highly anticipated anime film adaptation of Hajime Kamoshida's and Keeji MizoguchiSeishun's Buta Yarō light novels has confirmed a release date.

MarkJulian | 2/9/2019
Filed Under: "Seinen" Source: via ANN
Check out the new key visual from The Young Pig-Rascal Isn't Dreaming of a Dreaming Girl below.  The film is a continuation of the Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai TV anime from Studio CloverWorks.

The well-received TV anime began a 13-episode run last Fall and concluded in December.  It covered the first 5 volumes of Kamoshida's light novel series.  The anime film will pick-up where the TV anime left off, covering 6th and 7th volumes of the light novel.   The light novel series is currently ongoing, with 9 volumes released to date.  If the anime film is a success, expect more adaptations to follow.

The Young Pig-Rascal Isn't Dreaming of a Dreaming Girl anime film opens in Japan on June 15.

All of the key staff from the Studio CloverWorks TV anime adaptation are returning for the film.

Seishun Buta Yarou
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...