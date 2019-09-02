THE YOUNG PIG-RASCAL ISN'T DREAMING OF A DREAMING GIRL Announces Release Date

The Young Pig-Rascal Isn't Dreaming of a Dreaming Girl, the highly anticipated anime film adaptation of Hajime Kamoshida's and Keeji MizoguchiSeishun's Buta Yarō light novels has confirmed a release date.

Check out the new key visual from The Young Pig-Rascal Isn't Dreaming of a Dreaming Girl below. The film is a continuation of the

Rascal Does Not Dream of Bunny Girl Senpai TV anime from Studio

CloverWorks.

The well-received TV anime began a 13-episode run last Fall and concluded in December. It covered the first 5 volumes of Kamoshida's light novel series. The anime film will pick-up where the TV anime left off, covering 6th and 7th volumes of the light novel. The light novel series is currently ongoing, with 9 volumes released to date. If the anime film is a success, expect more adaptations to follow.



The Young Pig-Rascal Isn't Dreaming of a Dreaming Girl anime film opens in Japan on June 15.



All of the key staff from the Studio CloverWorks TV anime adaptation are returning for the film.