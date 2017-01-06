This Fan-Made NIER: AUTOMOTA Anime Short Will Have You Wishing For A Full-Blown Series
If you've played NieR: Automata, do you think the Platinum Games action RPG could work as an anime? That's exactly what fan animator Shiika Sadamasa is looking to explore in his short, 30-second anime.
Fan animator Shiika Sadamasa is back with another awesome creation. This time, he's tackling Platinum Games' critically-acclaimed NieR: Automata.
Over on Twitter, Sadamasa has been posting sketches of his work, which dates back to April.
As Re:Zero proved, an anime where death is only the beginning can do really well with the North American otaku community. Check out some other original projects from Sadamasa below. The one-man anime studio has some real talent so it probably won't be long before one of the big name production companies come knocking at his door.
