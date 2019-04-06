 TO THE ABANDONED SACRED BEASTS TV Anime Releases New Preview Ahead Of July Premiere
TO THE ABANDONED SACRED BEASTS TV Anime Releases New Preview Ahead Of July Premiere

TO THE ABANDONED SACRED BEASTS TV Anime Releases New Preview Ahead Of July Premiere

Studio MAPPA is handling the TV anime adaptation of Maybe's To The Abandoned Sacred Beasts (Katsute Kami Datta Kemono-tachi e) dark fantasy manga which will premiere in July and stream on Crunchyroll.

MarkJulian | 6/4/2019
Filed Under: "Seinen"
A new preview for Mappa's upcoming TV anime To The Abandoned Sacred Beasts has made its way to YouTube, showcasing some crisp art and high-energy monster battles. Check it out below.



The series will premiere on July 1 and Crunchyroll has already confirmed a simulcast.

The enigmatic Maybe began publishing the fantasy series in June 2014 in Bessatsu Shōnen Magazine and has released 9 collected volumes to date.  Vertical publishes English-translated copies of the series in North America and has released 7 volumes, with the 8th set for release on June 25.

Storyboard artist and episode director Jun Shishido will be making his directorial debut with the series, with scripts penned by  Shigeru Murakoshi.  while . Daisuke Niinuma handles character designs.

During a protracted civil war that pitted the North against the South, the outnumbered Northerners used dark magic to create monstrous super-soldiers called Incarnates. Now that the war has ended, those Sacred Beasts must learn to make their way in a peaceful society, or face death at the hands of a Beast Hunter. Nancy Schaal Bancroft, the daughter of an Incarnate, turns to hunting the hunter herself. But once she catches up with her quarry, she discovers hard truths about the lives of these Sacred Beasts.
