TOKYO GHOUL:re TV Anime Reveals Exact Premiere Date

The seinen, zombie horror manga adaptation previously revealed a Spring 2018 premiere for its new seasons but we now know the exact day the new Tokyo Ghoul TV anime will debut.

ABOUT TOKYO GHOUL

Sui Ishida's original Tokyo Ghoul manga ran from 2011 to 2014 and consisted of 14 volumes. A prequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul: Jack, ran from August 2013 to October 2012 and told the events that occurred 10 years before the action that unfolded in the main manga. In October 2014, a sequel manga, Tokyo Ghoul:re began releasing chapters and is currently ongoing. To date, there have been 7 volumes released.

Animation studio Pierrot produced an anime adaptation in 2014 that consisted of 12 episodes. A second season, Tokyo Ghoul √A (root A) aired from January 2015 - March 2015 and also consisted of 12 episodes.

Mark your calendars. Studio Pierrot's Tokyo Ghoul:re will premiere on April 3.Odahiro Watanabe is replacing Shuhei Morita, who helmed the first two seasons. However, Chūji Mikasano, who adapted the manga into scripts for the first two seasons is returning for the third.More recently, a live-action Tokyo Ghoul film was released in Japan and saw favorable box office returns.