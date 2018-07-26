Toonami Planning More Original Anime After FLCL Season 2 And 3

Cartoon Network surprised anime fans around the globe with the reveal of new seasons of FLCL and it seems the Saturday Night anime programming block has more tricks up their sleeve.

It seems Toonami's plans to actually produce more anime instead of just licensing series from Japan is actually cranking gears as we speak. Toonami co-creator Jason Demarco stated as much on his Ask.fm page, revealing that whatever Toonami is cooking up, it's actually in production right now.



His Ask.fm response actually reaffirms prior statements made on a Toonami podcast.



"We're in development on two or three different series right now. I don't know if any of them will go anywhere, but we are in active development on an American show and a couple of anime, so we will see..."



That statement was made back in May so it seems as if things have progressed along quite briskly as "in-development" has turned into "in production."



It will be interesting to see when and where the new series are announced and whether it will be another continuation of a known property or if it will be a truly original concept.

