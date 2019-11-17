Trailer For MADE IN THE ABYSS Anime Film Sequel Released At Anime NYC
Sentai Filmworks released an English-subtitle trailer for Made in Abyss: Dawn of the Deep Soul (Gekijōban Made in Abyss: Fukaki Tamashii no Reimei) at Anime NYC and quickly uploaded the video to YouTube as well. Check it out below.
Anime NYC unveiled a host of news this weekend but the reveal of the first trailer for the Made in Abyss sequel film might be the hottest announcement spinning out of the festive weekend.
The 13-epiose anime adaptation of Akihito Tsukushi's Made in Abyss manga was released during the Summer 2017 anime season. Two compilation films that retold the events of the anime were released earlier this year in January.
Tsukushi began the manga series in 2012 and has released 8 volumes to date. Seven Seas Entertainment holds the English license for the series and has released 7 translated volumes to date. The 13-episode anime adaptation covers the first 3 volumes. Dawn of the Deep Soul will hit Japanese theaters in January.
Dawn of the Deep Soul continues the epic adventure of plucky Riko and Reg who are joined by their new friend Nanachi. Together they descend into the Abyss' treacherous fifth layer, the Sea of Corpses, and encounter the mysterious Bondrewd, a legendary White Whistle whose shadow looms over Nanachi's troubled past. Bondrewd is ingratiatingly hospitable, but the brave adventurers know things are not always as they seem in the enigmatic Abyss...
