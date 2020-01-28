Trailer For Studio Colorido's WANTING TO CRY, I PRETEND TO BE A CAT Original Anime Film Released
Studio Colorido wowed audiences with its adaptation of Tomihiko Morimi's Penguin Highway and they're now back with a new, original work titled Nakitai Watashi wa Neko o Kaburu (Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat).
A new trailer for Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu (Wanting To Cry, I Pretend To Be A Cat) has been uploaded online. The original film follows a junior high student's unrequited crush on a classmate.
The film follows a young junior high girl with a crush on her classmate. Sadly, he takes no notice of her but that all changes when the girl discovers a magical mask that allows her to change into a cat.
Junichi Sato (Aria the animation) and Tomotaka Shibayama (Blue Exorcist) are co-directing the film from a script written by Mari Okada (Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day).
Nakitai Watashi wa Neko o Kaburu will hit Japanese theaters on June 5.
