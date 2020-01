Trailer For Studio Colorido's WANTING TO CRY, I PRETEND TO BE A CAT Original Anime Film Released

Studio Colorido wowed audiences with its adaptation of Tomihiko Morimi'sand they're now back with a new, original work titled(Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat).The film follows a young junior high girl with a crush on her classmate. Sadly, he takes no notice of her but that all changes when the girl discovers a magical mask that allows her to change into a cat.Junichi Sato (Aria the animation) and Tomotaka Shibayama (Blue Exorcist) are co-directing the film from a script written by Mari Okada (Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day).will hit Japanese theaters on June 5.