 Trailer For Studio Colorido's WANTING TO CRY, I PRETEND TO BE A CAT Original Anime Film Released
Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

Trailer For Studio Colorido's WANTING TO CRY, I PRETEND TO BE A CAT Original Anime Film Released

Trailer For Studio Colorido's WANTING TO CRY, I PRETEND TO BE A CAT Original Anime Film Released

A new trailer for Nakitai Watashi wa Neko wo Kaburu (Wanting To Cry, I Pretend To Be A Cat) has been uploaded online. The original film follows a junior high student's unrequited crush on a classmate.

MarkJulian | 1/28/2020
Filed Under: "Seinen"
Studio Colorido wowed audiences with its adaptation of Tomihiko Morimi's Penguin Highway and they're now back with a new, original work titled Nakitai Watashi wa Neko o Kaburu (Wanting to Cry, I Pretend to Be a Cat).

The film follows a young junior high girl with a crush on her classmate.  Sadly, he takes no notice of her but that all changes when the girl discovers a magical mask that allows her to change into a cat.

Junichi Sato (Aria the animation) and  Tomotaka Shibayama (Blue Exorcist) are co-directing the film from a script written by  Mari Okada (Anohana: The Flower We Saw That Day).

Nakitai Watashi wa Neko o Kaburu will hit Japanese theaters on June 5.





Image
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
Latest Headlines
Loading...