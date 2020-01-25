Trigger Releases New Trailer For Netflix Exclusive BRAND NEW ANIMAL TV Anime
The distinctive Trigger (Kill la Kill, Promare) style is on full display in this new trailer for BNA: Brand New Animal. The anime is set to be released in Japan this April but as with all Netflix anime series, American subscribers will have to wait until the anime finishes airing its first cour before it becomes available to stream.
The wonderfully-wacky minds at Studio Trigger likely have another hit on their hands with Brand New Animal. It's too bad American Netflix users will be waiting longer than their Japanese otaku brethren.
Yoh Yoshinari (Little Witch Academia) is directing the original concept from scripts written by Kazuki Nakashima (Gurren Lagann and Kill la Kill) while manbua (Kids on the Slope, Megalobox) composes the score.
The series focuses on a teenage human girl who inexplicably turns into a tanuki-hybrid and decides to go to a city where animorphs can live in peace.
Michiru lived life as a normal human, until one day she suddenly turns into a tanuki-human. She runs away and takes refuge in a special city area called "Anima City" that was set up 10 years ago for animal-humans to be able to live as themselves. There Michiru meets Shirou, a wolf-human who hates humans.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]