Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

TRINITY BLOOD Manga To Start Final Arc This December

TRINITY BLOOD Manga To Start Final Arc This December

Kiyo Kyujyō's manga adaptation of the Trinity Blood light novel series will begin its final arc this December after 13 years of publication.

MarkJulian | 11/19/2017
Filed Under: "Seinen"
Most anime fans know Trinity Blood from the 2005 anime series from Studio Gonzo that ran for 24 episodes.  The series even enjoyed a brief stint on Adult Swim in September 2006.  However, many are probably unaware that Trinity Blood began as a light novel series in 2001 from Sunao Yoshida and ilustrated by Thores Shibamoto.  A manga adaptation from Kiyo Kyujyō was published in Asuka magazine, beginning ini 2004 and currently has 20 volumes in print. 

Perhaps most interesting is the fact that all three mediums have different continuity, though share very similar elements.VIZ Media currently holds the North American license for the manga. 

The anime series is currently available for viewing on Funimation (dub) and Crunchyroll (sub).



In a dark and distant future, Armageddon has given rise to the fabled Second Moon – and a perpetual war between the vampires and the humans! Esther is a nun in the city of Istavan. When she crosses paths with Abel Nightroad, a priest sent from the Vatican to combat the local order of vampires, the pair forms a holy alliance to battle the most evil of threats.
DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]