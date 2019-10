UZUMAKI: New Toonami Video Gives A Behind-The-Scenes Look

Spiral into the dark! Toonami is proud to announce the newest anime series created in partnership with Production IG USA. Uzumaki, a four episode mini-series based on the supernatural horror manga by legendary author Junji Ito, will premiere on Toonami in 2020!

A new promo video from Adult Swim's Toonami has been uploaded to YouTube which features interviews creator Junji Ito, along with the director and scriptwriter of the forthcomingTV anime adaptation set for release in 2020.Announcement teaser trailer video.Directed by Hiroshi Nagahama at Prodcution I.G. and featuring music composed by Colin Stetson, the Uzumaki miniseries will premiere in the U.S. before its screened in Japan.The manga was created by Junji Ito, largely considered the best horror mangaka of all-time. His credits previously include a collaboration with Guillermo del Toro and Hideo Kojima on the Silent Hill video game and a manga adaptation of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein, which earned Ito an Eisner Award in 2019.Released as a weekly manga series in Big Comic Spirits from 1998 to 1999, Uzumaki consists of 3 volumes and has previously been adapted into a video game, light novel and live-action film. VIZ Media has previously translated and released all 3 chapters to North American manga readers.