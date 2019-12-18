VINLAND SAGA Season 2 Is In Production According To Latest Rumor
Vinland Saga is one of the best anime series of 2019, so it makes a lot of sense of the creators would release a second season in the future to come. Now, according to a new rumor from a user on Twitter, season 2 of this wonderful saga is in the works.
The second season of Vinland Saga is in the works according to a simple Tweet via Twitter. The current season is exclusive to Amazon Prime, therefore, we assume the second will follow the same strategy.
The person on Twitter to make this huge revelation is no other than SpyTrue, a person who has made other predictions in the past. Whether or not this piece of information can be trusted, is left to be seen since the creators have yet to make a formal announcement.
At the moment, we can't say for certain when it will see the light of day, if ever, but if we were to guess, it could come out by 2021 or the year after.
Vinland Saga is exclusive to Amazon Prime if you had no idea. The streaming service is doing whatever it takes to compete with Netflix, and quality anime series is one of the areas it needs to find success. So far, the adventures of Thorfinn, the young man who witnessed the death of his father, is quite compelling.
It has since garnered a lot of loyal fans, and we expect this to continue for some time to come.
