VIOLET EVERGARDEN: New Film Releases Brand New Teaser

The new Violet Evergarden film has released a second teaser and announces the artist for the new theme. Hit the jump to check it out!

After the tragic fire that too place at Kyoto Animation, it was a wonder just how soon it would be before the company bounced back and continued working on projects again. However that question was soon answered once more new teases were unveiled for their upcoming projects. Now, it looks like a brand new teaser to the upcoming Violet Evergarden movie has been unveiled!



The new film, titled Violet Evergarden: The Movie, will have singer, TRUE, returning for a new song titled "WILL". The new film will also have an extended release across Japan to more theaters. Make sure to check out the new teaser below!







Excited for the new film? Make sure to share your thoughts in the comments! Violet Evergarden: The Movie releases in Japan on April 24th!

