WEATHERING WITH YOU English Dub Cast Revealed In New Trailer
GKids will begin screening Weathering With You in select theaters, starting on January 15. The first two days of release will have a lower theater count and are being marketed as "fan preview screenings" that will include BONUS CONTENT. Additional locations will offer them film from the 17th onward. Click here to pick a date and purchase tickets.
North American showings for Makoto Shinai's latest Oscar-hopeful, Weathering With You, are set to start later this month thanks to GKids. Here's the English voice cast.
As revealed in the trailer above, the English voice cast is as follows:
Brandon Engman – Hodaka
Ashley Boettcher – Hina
Lee Pace – Suga
Alison Brie – Natsumi
Emeka Guindo – Nagi
Riz Ahmed – Takai
Vinnie Penna – Kimura
Mike Pollock – Yasui
Barbara Goodson – Tachibana
Weathering With You will find out if it received a nomination for Best Animated Feature for this year's Academy Awards when nominees are announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.
GKIDS proudly presents the highly-anticipated new film from director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura, the creative team behind the critically-acclaimed, global smash hit Your Name. The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…
