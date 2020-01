WEATHERING WITH YOU English Dub Cast Revealed In New Trailer

North American showings for Makoto Shinai's latest Oscar-hopeful, Weathering With You, are set to start later this month thanks to GKids. Here's the English voice cast.

GKids will begin screeningin select theaters, starting on January 15. The first two days of release will have a lower theater count and are being marketed as "fan preview screenings" that will include BONUS CONTENT. Additional locations will offer them film from the 17th onward. Click here to pick a date and purchase tickets.As revealed in the trailer above, the English voice cast is as follows:Brandon Engman – Hodaka

Ashley Boettcher – Hina

Lee Pace – Suga

Alison Brie – Natsumi

Emeka Guindo – Nagi

Riz Ahmed – Takai

Vinnie Penna – Kimura

Mike Pollock – Yasui

Barbara Goodson – Tachibana

GKIDS proudly presents the highly-anticipated new film from director Makoto Shinkai and producer Genki Kawamura, the creative team behind the critically-acclaimed, global smash hit Your Name. The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky…

will find out if it received a nomination for Best Animated Feature for this year's Academy Awards when nominees are announced on Monday, January 13, 2020.