WEATHERING WITH YOU Fails To Secure International Feature Film Oscar Nomination
Japan was certainly feeling bullish when it presented Makoto Shinkai's latest anime film, Weathering With You for consideration in both the Best International Film and Best Animated Film categories for this year's Academy Awards. This was the first time Japan had presented an animated film for the Best International Film category since Hayao Miyazaki's Princess Monoke in 1998 (that film also failed to secure a nomination). Check out he shortlist for the Best International Film category below.
While Makoto Shikai's Weathering With You has missed out on gaining a nomination for Best International Feature Film, it's still eligible for the Best Animated Film award.
Best International Film
Czech Republic, “The Painted Bird”
Estonia, “Truth and Justice”
France, “Les Misérables”
Hungary, “Those Who Remained”
North Macedonia, “Honeyland”
Poland, “Corpus Christi”
Russia, “Beanpole”
Senegal, “Atlantics”
South Korea, “Parasite”
Spain, “Pain and Glory”
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strongwilled girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky.
