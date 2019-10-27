WEATHERING WITH YOU: Fathom Events Announces Limited January 15 &16 Theatrical Run
A favorite to win an Oscar next year, Weathign With You, director Makoto Shinkai's follow up to Your Name proved just as popular in Japan and has had North American anime fans salivating at the opportunity to watch the film in theaters.
GKIDS licensed the smash-hit new anime film from Makoto Shinkai with plans to release the film in North American on January 17. However, you can now see the film a couple of days earlier.
Previously, GKIDS announced a North American run for the film beginning on January 17th but the latest press relesase from Fathom Events has revealed that there will also be a limited theatrical run on the film a bit earlier, on January 15 and 16.
Fathom is billing the limited run as a "Special Fan Preview' with bonus content that won't be shown during the January 17th run.
GKIDS also has to give Weathering With You a limited, awards-qualifiying run before the end of 2019 so expect select theaters in Los Angeles and New York to screen the film before January.
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strongwilled girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky...
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]