WEATHERING WITH YOU Has Now Earned $6.52M USD In The U.S. And Canada
In its second week of release Weathering With You placed 20th over the weekend with a box office haul of $668,607 from 458 theaters. Not a bad per theter average when you take into account that the #1 movie, Bad Boys for Life was playing in nearly 4,000 theaters.
A limited theatrical run has seen Makoto Shinkai's Weather With You gross $6.528M USD in North America, raising its worldwide total to $185.39M USD.
With a total of $6,528,252 USD, Weathering With You has now earned more at the North American box office than Makoto Shinkai's previous release Your Name ($5,017,246).
Below, you can watch a new trailer that reveals the English dub voice cast which includes the likes of Lee Pace, Alison Brie, Riz Ahmed and more.
At the U.S. box office, Weathering With You was the #2 film in the country during its first two days of release (January 15-16) and will expand to 450 theaters this weekend according to Box Office Mojo.
If you're planning on seeing Weathering With You in theaters, you better hurry. While it's still playing, fans have started to notice that showings are becoming less and less frequent. This could very well be the last week to catch Weathering With You in theaters.
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strongwilled girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky...
