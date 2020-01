WEATHERING WITH YOU Receives a 98% Rotten Tomatoes Score; Misses Out On Oscar Nomination

The reviews are in - WEATHERING WITH YOU is 98% Certified Fresh on @RottenTomatoes! 🍅#WeatheringWithYou, Makoto Shinkai's follow-up to the worldwide phenomenon #YourName, starts in theaters TODAY! 🌤️



☀️ Check out what critics are saying at https://t.co/QoUTq1Qt31 pic.twitter.com/3iP1K3SxGh — GKIDS Films ☀️ WEATHERING WITH YOU now playing! (@GKIDSfilms) January 15, 2020

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky...

Celebrated anime film director Makoto Shinkai followed upwith the well-received, which was the #1 film in Japan in 2019, going on to place #7 on the country's list of all-time highest grossing films. After several convention screenings, Weathering With You began its official North American theater run earlier this week. The film has received a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score from film critics as revealed by GKids.Below, you can watch a new trailer that reveals the English dub voice cast which includes the likes of Lee Pace, Alison Brie, Riz Ahmed and more.At the U.S. box office,was the #2 film in the country during its first two days of release (January 15-16) and will expand to 450 theaters this weekend according to Box Office Mojo That's a nice way to end the week after Monday saw Weathering With You shunned at the Oscars. Nominees for the Animated Feature Film category were announced:In addition to Weathering With You, anime films, andwere all submitted but not selected. Additionally, the live-actionfilm was put forth for consideration in the Visual Effects category but was also not selected.