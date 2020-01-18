WEATHERING WITH YOU Receives a 98% Rotten Tomatoes Score; Misses Out On Oscar Nomination

The reviews are in - WEATHERING WITH YOU is 98% Certified Fresh on @RottenTomatoes! 🍅#WeatheringWithYou, Makoto Shinkai's follow-up to the worldwide phenomenon #YourName, starts in theaters TODAY! 🌤️



☀️ Check out what critics are saying at https://t.co/QoUTq1Qt31 pic.twitter.com/3iP1K3SxGh