WEATHERING WITH YOU Receives a 98% Rotten Tomatoes Score; Misses Out On Oscar Nomination
Celebrated anime film director Makoto Shinkai followed up Your Name with the well-received Weathering With You, which was the #1 film in Japan in 2019, going on to place #7 on the country's list of all-time highest grossing films. After several convention screenings, Weathering With You began its official North American theater run earlier this week. The film has received a 98% Rotten Tomatoes score from film critics as revealed by GKids.
Weathering With You surprisingly did not receive an Oscar nomination but the original anime definitely has a large audience in North America based on its box office and Rotten Tomatoes score.
Below, you can watch a new trailer that reveals the English dub voice cast which includes the likes of Lee Pace, Alison Brie, Riz Ahmed and more.
At the U.S. box office, Weathering With You was the #2 film in the country during its first two days of release (January 15-16) and will expand to 450 theaters this weekend according to Box Office Mojo.
That's a nice way to end the week after Monday saw Weathering With You shunned at the Oscars. Nominees for the Animated Feature Film category were announced:
In addition to Weathering With You, anime films Children of the Sea, Okko's Inn, and Promare were all submitted but not selected. Additionally, the live-action Alita: Battle Angel film was put forth for consideration in the Visual Effects category but was also not selected.
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strongwilled girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky...
