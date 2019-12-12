WEATHERING WITH YOU Was The 6th Most Discussed Film On Twitter In 2019
Anime direcotr Makoto Shinkai followed up Your Name with the impressive Weathering With You, which is looking to be a strong contender during this year's Film Award Season. As more "Top Lists" of 2019 are released, Twitter has unveiled the most discussed films of the year. The lone surprise is Weathering With You, which is sandwiched in betwen The Lion King and Captain Marvel for the 6th spot.
Surprisingly, Makoto Shinkai's Weathering With You ranked alongside the likes of Avengers:Endgame, Joker, Frozen 2 and others as the most discussed films on Twitter (worldwide).
You can check out the Top 10 list below:
Avengers: Endgame
Toy Story 4
Joker (2019)
Spider-Man: Far From Home
The Lion King (2019)
Weathering With You
Captain Marvel
It Chapter Two
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Frozen 2
Weathering With You was released in Japan back on July $19 and has grossed ¥14.02 billion yen worldwide (approx. $176 million). GKids and FATHOMS have teamed for several limited theatrical runs in North America, with the next showng slated for January 15,2020 in select theaters.
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strongwilled girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky.
