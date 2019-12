WEATHERING WITH YOU Was The 6th Most Discussed Film On Twitter In 2019

Avengers: Endgame Toy Story 4 Joker (2019) Spider-Man: Far From Home The Lion King (2019) Weathering With You Captain Marvel It Chapter Two Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Frozen 2

The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong­willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky.

Anime direcotr Makoto Shinkai followed upwith the impressive, which is looking to be a strong contender during this year's Film Award Season. As more "Top Lists" of 2019 are released, Twitter has unveiled the most discussed films of the year. The lone surprise is, which is sandwiched in betwenandfor the 6th spot.You can check out the Top 10 list below:was released in Japan back on July $19 and has grossed ¥14.02 billion yen worldwide (approx. $176 million). GKids and FATHOMS have teamed for several limited theatrical runs in North America, with the next showng slated for January 15,2020 in select theaters.