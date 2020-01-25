Wit Studio's GREAT PRETENDER TV Anime To Stream Exclusively On Netflix
WIT Studio has shared new details on its upcoming original anime series Great Pretender, which will air in Japan this July. As it is a Netflix exclusive, it will premire much later in North America. That's quite the shame, as the teaer trailer looks fairly intriguing.
The director of 91 Days is back with another original anime series, this time at WIT Studio. Great Pretender focuses on a young con man who inexplicably finds himself working for his intended target.
The anime focues on a young con man who get swindled by an even bigger con man with connections to the mob. To balance the scales, he's forced to do occasional odd jobs (that are often quite dangerous) for his would-be mark turned boss.
Hiro Kaburagi (91 Days) is directing the series from a script written by Ryota Kosawa (live-action Parasyte), while Yutaka Yamada (Vinland Saga) composes the music.
Of course, as is the case with any anime released by Netflix, North American fans used to simulcasts from Crunchyroll and Funimation are more focused on the fact that they'll have to wait a few months after the series is released in Japan.
Makoto Edamura is supposedly Japan's greatest swindler. Together with his partner Kudo, they try to trick a Frenchman in Asakusa but unexpectedly get tricked instead. The Frenchman, whom they tried to swindle, turns out to be Laurent Thierry- a much higher-level 'confidence man,' in control of the mafias. Edamura is yet to find out what fate awaits him, after having engaged in the Frenchman's dirty jobs...!
