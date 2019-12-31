With VINLAND SAGA Over And Done, Fans Are Now Speaking Out On Twitter

Vinland Saga is no more as it ends with a bang, and a huge surprise if you've never read the manga. Right now, fans are calling for a second season, and rightfully so.

There was so much I loved about the narrative punches and thematic notes in Vinland Saga’s finale, but an understated element of it was Thorkell’s role. He was mature, deadly serious and empathetic, and I ADORE what it added to his character. pic.twitter.com/2jTBngmAxW — AJ☃️ (@Aleczandxr) December 30, 2019

#VINLAND_SAGA

“Move forward already. Don’t stay stuck in a damn boring place like this forever.

Go far ahead , go beyond the world where Thors went. You’re Thors’ son. Go. That’s your real fight.. become a true warrior, son of Thors.” pic.twitter.com/H9OTCBDWT5 — ⚡ (@illugioni) December 29, 2019

#VINLAND_SAGA

This is what we called "Anime Of The Decade" pic.twitter.com/kyQq3shyxp — 𓆩ꜱʜᴀᴅᴇɴ𓆪 (@Shoo_9999) December 30, 2019

#VINLAND_SAGA

Vinland Saga is done, and fans from all around the world are giving their responses on Twitter, and not everyone is in the best of moods. Yes, most people agree that Vinland Saga is awesome from start to finish, but the ending had some folks gripping their hearts tight.We won’t spoil the ending, of course, so it's up to you to go on ahead and watch it if you so, please. In fact, we urge you to watch the latest episode if you haven’t already because its a blast, and it will no doubt bring out the feels.Here are what fans on Twitter are saying as they try to hold back the tears while asking the gods for a second season.Hopefully, season 2 is sanctioned quickly because fans might not be able to wait forever.