With VINLAND SAGA Over And Done, Fans Are Now Speaking Out On Twitter
Vinland Saga is done, and fans from all around the world are giving their responses on Twitter, and not everyone is in the best of moods. Yes, most people agree that Vinland Saga is awesome from start to finish, but the ending had some folks gripping their hearts tight.
Vinland Saga is no more as it ends with a bang, and a huge surprise if you've never read the manga. Right now, fans are calling for a second season, and rightfully so.
We won’t spoil the ending, of course, so it's up to you to go on ahead and watch it if you so, please. In fact, we urge you to watch the latest episode if you haven’t already because its a blast, and it will no doubt bring out the feels.
Here are what fans on Twitter are saying as they try to hold back the tears while asking the gods for a second season.
Hopefully, season 2 is sanctioned quickly because fans might not be able to wait forever.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]