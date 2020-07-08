WOTAKOI: LOVE IS HARD FOR OTAKU To Bundle New OAD With Next Manga Volume

A second OAD will be bundled with the next volume release of Fujita's ongoing Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii) manga series. The first OAD was released in March 2019.

A second OAD (Original Anime DVD) will be included with the release of the 10th volume of Fujiata's Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii) manga series. The first OAD was previously released with the 7th volume of the manga sereis which was published back in March 2019.

The first original video followed the conclusion of the 11-episode TV anime series from A-1 Pictures which aired during the Spring 2018 anime season. The anime covered the first four volumes of the ongoing manga series. The anime was part of the NoitaminA programming block in Japan and streamed on Amazon Prime in other countries including the U.S. North American anime fans are hopeful for a second season though the release date for the second OAD likely means it wouldn't arrive until late-2021/early-2022 at best.

Japanese publisher Ichijinsha released a special teaser video to share the news about the second OAD, which you can view below.



The new OAD is a celebration of the manga series currently having over 10 million copies in circulation (including both digital and physical volumes). The new OAD will be released in 2021 and focus on the high school days of Naoya and Kō.

Kodansha Comics released the manga series in North America and has released 6 volumes to date. Volume 7 and 8 will be released on October 13. Volume 9, which was just released this past Wednesday in Japan has yet to be scheduled.

In addition to the TV anime series and the OADs, Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku also received a live-action film adaptation which was released in Japanese theaters back in February just before theaters were closed in early April due to the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Having slept through all four of her alarms, the energetic Narumi Momose finds herself running late for her first day of work at a new office. As she races to catch her train, she makes a promise to herself that none of her coworkers will find out about her dark secret: that she is an otaku and a fujoshi. Her plan goes instantly awry, though, when she runs into Hirotaka Nifuji, an old friend from middle school. Although she tries to keep her secret by inviting him out for drinks after work, her cover is blown when he casually asks her whether or not she will be attending the upcoming Summer Comiket. Luckily for her, the only witnesses—Hanako Koyanagi and Tarou Kabakura—are otaku as well.



Later that night, the pair go out for drinks so that they can catch up after all the years apart. After Narumi complains about her previous boyfriend breaking up with her because he refused to date a fujoshi, Hirotaka suggests that she try dating a fellow otaku, specifically himself. He makes a solemn promise to always be there for her, to support her, and to help her farm for rare drops in Monster Hunter. Blown away by the proposal, Narumi agrees immediately. Thus the two otaku start dating, and their adorably awkward romance begins.