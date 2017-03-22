Related Headlines

YOKAI APATO NO YUGA NA NICHIJO Light Novel Series To Receive Anime Adaptation This Summer The supernatural, slice-of-life light novel series, Yōkai Apāto no Yūga na Nichijō (Refined Daily Life at the Supernatural Entity Apartment) will premiere its TV anime adaptation this Summer.

GHOST IN THE SHELL Actor Speaks Out About Whitewashing And Hollywood Adaptations Masamune Shirow's Ghost in the Shell lands in US theaters next week and one of the actors has given their thoughts on Hollywood adaptations and the whitewashing controversy. Hit the jump for more!