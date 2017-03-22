YOKAI APATO NO YUGA NA NICHIJO Light Novel Series To Receive Anime Adaptation This Summer
Reports have surfaced that this weekend's issue of Japan's Monthly Shonen Sirius magazine will be announcing that a TV anime adaptation of Hinowa Kōzuki's Yōkai Apāto no Yūga na Nichijō light novel series will be receiving an anime adaptation that will premiere this July. This particular issue will be limited to just the adaptation announcement, with further details reportedly set to be announced in the magazine's April issue.
The supernatural, slice-of-life light novel series, Yōkai Apāto no Yūga na Nichijō (Refined Daily Life at the Supernatural Entity Apartment) will premiere its TV anime adaptation this Summer.
Kōzuki began the light novel series in 2003 and concluded it in 2009, at 8 volumes. A manga adaptation from Waka Miyama was published in Monthly Shonese Sirius in 2011.
Anime fans are surprised that a series that ended six years ago is receiving an anime adaptation. However, they're also pleased that a light novel series that's already finished is being adapted as it saves whatever studio is producing it from creating the much maligned "original anime ending."
Though it ending in 2011, the series still has a strong following. The story centers on 16-years-old Yūshi Inaba, who's all set to move out of his uncle's house and into his high school's dormitory, only for the school's housing to burn down. Scrambling to find a new place to live or be forced to move back home with his uncle, Inaba finds what he believes to be a steal, a nice-sized apartment with monthly rent of only 25,000-yen (about US$220). To Inaba's dismay, he quickly learns the reason why his new apartment is so cheap - it's haunted by a bevy of different spirits!
