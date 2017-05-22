YOUR NAME. Director Makoto Shinkai Is Already Hard At Work On His Next Feature
Director Makoto Shinkai has released a number of celebrate anime films over the last few years (The Garden of Words and 5 Centimeters Per Second immediately spring to mind) but it wasn't until his latest feature, Your Name. that he's begun to garner international, mainstream acclaim.
Your Name. (Kimi no Na wa.) director Makoto Shinkai apparently isn't one to rest on his laurels. Rather than attend a prestigious awards ceremony, Makoto declined because he's knee-deep in his next project.
But he's not basking in the success and box office records Your Name. is bringing his way. Instead, he's hard at work on his next project and doesn't want to be interrupted. As such, Makoto sent Yuichi Sakai, the producer of Your Name. in his stead to accept his Best Animation Director Award at the 26th Annual Japan Movie Critics Awards, which were held at the Tokyo Metropolitan Theater last Tuesday.
After the ceremony, Makoto's explained his absence via his Twitter account.
Via Crunchyroll, we have a English translation that reads, "I received the best animation director award at the Annual Japan Movie Critics Awards. I was not able to attend because I am now working on my new project, but I am very honored. Thank you very much!"
What kind of film do you think Makoto will produce next? He's certainly tackled themes of romance, gender and family in his previous works. Perhaps it's time for him to showcase what he can do with an action-heavy feature?
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]