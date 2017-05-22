Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

YOUR NAME. Director Makoto Shinkai Is Already Hard At Work On His Next Feature

Your Name. (Kimi no Na wa.) director Makoto Shinkai apparently isn't one to rest on his laurels. Rather than attend a prestigious awards ceremony, Makoto declined because he's knee-deep in his next project.

MarkJulian | 5/22/2017
Filed Under: "Seinen" | Source: via Crunchyroll
Director Makoto Shinkai has released a number of celebrate anime films over the last few years (The Garden of Words and 5 Centimeters Per Second immediately spring to mind) but it wasn't until his latest feature, Your Name. that he's begun to garner international, mainstream acclaim.  

But he's not basking in the success and box office records Your Name. is bringing his way.  Instead, he's hard at work on his next project and doesn't want to be interrupted.  As such, Makoto sent Yuichi Sakai, the producer of Your Name. in his stead to accept his Best Animation Director Award at the 26th Annual Japan Movie Critics Awards, which were held at the  Tokyo Metropolitan Theater last Tuesday.

Via Crunchyroll, we have a English translation that reads, "I received the best animation director award at the Annual Japan Movie Critics Awards. I was not able to attend because I am now working on my new project, but I am very honored. Thank you very much!"

What kind of film do you think Makoto will produce next? He's certainly tackled themes of romance, gender and family in his previous works. Perhaps it's time for him to showcase what he can do with an action-heavy feature?
