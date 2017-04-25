YOUR NAME. Increases Its North American Box Office Total To $4.07M

Related Headlines

Rejoice! Funimation Licenses RECORD OF LODOSS WARS OVA And TV Series For many Western anime fans, Studio Madhouse's 1990 Record of Lodos Wars TV anime series was their first exposure to the genre. For the firs time, both the OVA and TV series come to blu-ray this July.

ReLIFE Anime To Receive A 4-Episode OVA Conclusion The 13 episodes of the ReLife TV anime ended with Arata Kaizaki's ReLife experiment was still incomplete. The news of a conclusion arc was met with positive fan reaction but also many questions...