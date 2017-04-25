YOUR NAME. Increases Its North American Box Office Total To $4.07M

Seinen Headlines Pictures Videos

Your Name (君の名は。Kimi no Na wa.) has earned another $336,855 USD in its third weekend of its limited run in North American theaters. That brings its box office total to $4,074,629.

Funimation's limited North American release of  Makoto Shinkai's (5 Centimeters Per Second, The Garden of Words) Your Name.  has grossed an additional $336,855 USD in its third weekend, raising its North American box office haul to $4,074,629.  The film is still currently playing on 168 theaters.

If you stil haven't seen the Shinkai's masterpiece, which recently eclipsed  Hayao Miyazaki and Studio Ghibli's Spirited Away to become the highest grossing anime film of all-time, time is running out.  CLICK HERE to visit Funimation's website and find the closest theater in your area that's still playing the film.  

Box Office Mojo estimates that the film has grossed a total of $353.59M worldwide, with the bulk of its earnings coming from Japan ($235.3M ) and China ($83.68M).
