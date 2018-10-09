ZOMBIELAND SAGA Releases Video Promo Revealing Cast, Staff, Oct 4th Premiere, and Song Artists

The new zombie horror/action show Zombieland Saga released a promo video showing off new footage of the series and what we can expect. The show seems like it’s going for a comedic and crazy take of the zombie genre with promo video playing fast-paced music, odd transitions, crazy faces, idols, exaggerated screams, swear words being beeped out, and cast laughing at the end.



Along with the video, new info such as new characters and voice actors were revealed such as “Policeman A,” a zombie dog named Romero, and Tae Yamada a character with no revealed voice actor. The opening song is called “Fruitless Necromancy,” and the ending song is “To the Light” with the main cast performing each song.



The series website gives a synopsis of the anime:

“The usual mornings. The usual music. The usual self. For seven girls, a peaceful life was all of a sudden destroyed. All at the hands of zombies, dead things that somehow remained moving. Now they step into a new world, whether they liked it or not. A "zombieworld" that represented both the best and the worst. The seven girls had only one wish: "We want to live." This is the miraculous saga that these girls bring about.”



Studio MAPPA is heading the animation (Yuri on Ice, Banana Fish, Terror in Resonance, Kids on the Slope, Rage of Bahamut: Genesis) with help by Avex Pictures (Assassination Classroom, Noragami Aragoto, Black Clover) and video game studio Cygames, who had their games adapted into anime like Rage of Bahamut: Genesis and Idolmaster: Cinderella Girls. Cygames has described the anime as a “refreshing new twist” for the zombie genre, and it looks like they are keeping that promise.



The series will air on October 4th, 2018. It’s unknown how many episodes the series is or details with a video game tied to Zombieland Saga.





