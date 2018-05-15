AFTER THE RAIN Live Action Adaption Releases 3 New TV Spots

The upcoming live action film version of the manga, After the Rain, has unveiled some new TV spots to excite fans with their new, big screen adaption.

Jun Mayuzuki's Koi wa Ameagari no You ni (After the Rain), a manga about a quiet high school girl who develops a crush on her 45- year old manager at the restaurant she works at, will be receiving a live action adaption of the manga that will be coming to Japan very soon! TOHO has dropped three new TV spots to the film that can be seen below. The TV spots also revealed the theme song "Front Memory" by Emiko Suzuki and Seiji Kameda!





















Excited for another fun live-action adaption? Maybe interested in reading the manga after this? After the Rain hits theaters in Japan on May 25th!!

