AFTER THE RAIN Shojo Manga To Conclude In Next 2 Chapters

Jun Mayuzuki's Koi wa Ameagari no youni (After the Rain) manga will be ending in the next two issues of the Big Comic Spirits manga magazine. A TV anime adaptation from Wit Studio began during this Winter.

Wit Studio's 12-episode adaptation of Jun Mayuzuki's Koi wa Ameagari no youni (After the Rain) manga just began during the Winter 2018 anime season but it appears that the manga will be ending in tow more chapters. The series centers on a 17-year-old high school student Akira Tachibana, who feels depressed after an injury derails her budding track career. Taking an after-school job at a restaurant, Tachibana begins to fall for Masami Kondō, her 40-something manager due to his kind nature. The story centers on Tachingan struggling with whether to confess her feelings and how Masami might respond.



Currently, the anime has aired 7 episodes and adapted (roughly) the first 30 or so chapters. There are currently over 80 chapters of After the Rain in circulation, leaving many fans of the anime to wonder if the show will rush towards an ending that aligns with the manga or whether the show might receive a second cour.



The anime is currently simulcast on Amazon Prime in North America. A live-action film is also scheduled for release in Japan on May 25.







