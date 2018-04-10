AIKATSU FRIENDS! Releases New Opening And Ending Themes
Aikatsu Friends! has released its second opening and ending theme videos. Both videos are 1.30 minutes long and they include new scenes from the series that didn't pop out in the first music installments.
Studio Bandai Namco Pictures' music school slice of life shojo anime series, Aikatsu Friends!, has revelaed its new opening and theme music videos. Here is more information on the series.
The series is directed by Shishou Igarashi, Naoya Andou is the episode director/writes the storyboard, Yuuko Kahikara is under series composition and Satomi Watanabe did the character design and principle drawing.
The first opening and ending theme were Arigato⇄Daijoubu by Aine Yuuki and Believe it by Karen Kamishiro.
The series started airing from April 5, 2018 and finalized with 25 episodes. It has another series out called Aikatsu Stars! with 100 episodes and a movie with the same name.
