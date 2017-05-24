All 13 Episodes Of Netflix's LITTLE WITCH ACADEMIA TV Anime Will Debut Soon
Per IGN, all 13-episodes of the first season of Little Witch Academia's will be available on Netflix on June 30. Beginning last January, a new episode premiered each week for Japanese Netflix subscribers but the streaming platform stayed true to its usual content rollout everywhere else, waiting until the first season was complete before making all episodes available at once. Little Witch Academia still has a second season, consisting of 12 episodes, which are being released weekly in Japan. Episode 8 of season 2 aired this past Sunday.
After two stellar OVAs, Studio Trigger's Little Witch Academia received a full, 13-episode season from Netflix which debuted new episodes weekly in Japan. However, everywhere else had to wait...
As you can imagine, most anime fans are accustomed to other streaming sites like Crunchyroll and Funimation, where shows are updated weekly, so the wait for Little Witch Academia has been a little vexatious.
Yoh Yoshinari returns from the two OVAs to direct the series, with Michiru Shimada supervising the script and Shuhei Handa on character design.
Akko Kagariis an ordinary girl who joins the renowned witch academy for witch girls, Luna Nova Academy. When she was younger, she went to Magical Festa, a magic show hosted by a witch named Shiny Chariot. Akko was so mesmerized and inspired by Shiny Chariot's performance that she dreamed to someday be a "cool" witch like her. This young and impressionable Akko takes Shiny Chariot's words as her own motto: "Never forget, a believing heart is your magic.“ As part of a class, Akko and her classmates go into a labyrinth under the Tower of Luna Nova. There, a sealed ancient dragon was unleashed by one of her classmates. Akko tries to stop the dragon, but…
