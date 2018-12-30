AN ANGEL FLEW DOWN TO ME! Reveals Additional Cast And Staff

The upcoming shojo anime series An Angle Flew Down to Me! has shared additional cast and staff joining the project. The official website lists voice actor Lynn as character Koko Matsumoto. Here is the staff joining the project:
Prop Designer - Yuuki Nakano
Character Design - Hiromi Nakagawa
Animation Directors - Mai Matsuura, Nakano, Chisato Kikunaga
Art Director - Yukari Yasuda
Color Key Artists - Kei Ishiguro, Masahiro Kure
The ending is titled "Happy Happy Friends" and the actors' group is called "Wataten☆5". The same group of actors performs the opening titled "Kimama na Tenshi-tachi" which translates to "Carefree Angels". A single containing both songs will be out in January 30.
The anime is directed by Daisuke Hiramaki, Yuka Yamada is under series composition, Hiromi Nakagawa performs character design and Nanatsu Mukunoki is the original creator. The main voice cast is: Rein Ueda as Miyako Hoshino, Rika Nagae as Hinata Hoshino, Akari Kito as Noa Himesaka and Maria Sashide as Hana Shirosaki.
The series will premiere in January 2019 and is animated by studio Doga Kobo. The manga series that inspired the anime has been publishing since November 18, 2016 written and illustrated by Nantsu Mukonoki. Comic Yuri Hime serializes it.
One day, fifth grader Hinata Hoshino brings her friend Hana Shirosaki to her house, and Hinata's sister Miyako, a college student, falls in love with with Hana at first sight. Miyako manages to get along with Hana somehow, but her clumsy behavior and shyness, makes Hana wary. Even so, Hana gradually opens up to Miyako, who wants to become closer to her.
An Angel Few Down To Me is out on January 8, 2019
