BANANA FISH Will Be Selling Various Products For A Limited Time
Thanks to AitaiKuji on Twitter, we know the anime series BANANA FISH is having a special limited time cafe and bar.
Authors Yoshida and Akimi's action adventure shojo manga, BANANA FISH, has a sale for the anime adaptation, careful, you have to ask fast since the sale is for a limited time.
The sale is offering themed food, drinks and other items. The site is selling exclusive stands for Ash and Eiji, keychains, cushion covers, iPhone cases and other things.
All the items are available for pre-order right now and have a release date of October 2018.
The other items include: a Tote Bag, a sweater, postcards and a cap. The site has a ton of products you should check out. The list is pretty long.
The anime series is produced by Aniplex, Fuji TV and dugout. It started airing on July 2018 and will finish with 24 episodes on December 2018. Studio MAPPA animates the project.
