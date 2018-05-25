BOARDING SCHOOL JULIET TV Anime Releases New Key Visual
Yousuke Kaneda's Boarding School Juliet manga will be receiving an anime adaptation this Fall and a new key visual has been released. As the title suggests, the series takes its cues from the classic Shakespeare play, Romeo & Juliet.
A new key visual from this Fall's TV anime adaptation of Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet has been released. The production will be handled by Studio Liden Films.
The reimaging of the classic tale focuses on two star-crossed lovers from opposing countries that lead two competing factions at a boarding school. Hilarious hijinks ensue as the pair attempt to start a relationship and keep it a secret from their friends and allies.
At Dahlia Academy, a prestigious boarding school attended by students of two feuding countries—the eastern Nation of Touwa, and the Principality of West—Romio Inuzuka, leader of the dorms' Touwa first-years, wishes for a romance that can never be. For his ladylove is none other than his arch-enemy, Juliet Persia, leader of the dorms' West first-years! Is Inuzuka ready to risk it all to confess his feelings? And even if Persia somehow agrees to go out with them, how long can they keep a forbidden relationship under wraps?!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]