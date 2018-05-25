Shojo Headlines Pictures

BOARDING SCHOOL JULIET TV Anime Releases New Key Visual

A new key visual from this Fall's TV anime adaptation of Kishuku Gakkou no Juliet has been released. The production will be handled by Studio Liden Films.

MarkJulian | 5/25/2018
Filed Under: "Shojo" Source: Moetron News
Yousuke Kaneda's Boarding School Juliet manga will be receiving an anime adaptation this Fall and a new key visual has been released. As the title suggests, the series takes its cues from the classic Shakespeare play, Romeo & Juliet. 

The reimaging of the classic tale focuses on two star-crossed lovers from opposing countries that lead two competing factions at a boarding school.  Hilarious hijinks ensue as the pair attempt to start a relationship and keep it a secret from their friends and allies.




At Dahlia Academy, a prestigious boarding school attended by students of two feuding countries—the eastern Nation of Touwa, and the Principality of West—Romio Inuzuka, leader of the dorms' Touwa first-years, wishes for a romance that can never be. For his ladylove is none other than his arch-enemy, Juliet Persia, leader of the dorms' West first-years! Is Inuzuka ready to risk it all to confess his feelings? And even if Persia somehow agrees to go out with them, how long can they keep a forbidden relationship under wraps?!
