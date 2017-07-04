Check Out Our YOUR NAME Review Along With A New Clip From The Smash Hit Film.
To start things off, if you think you know what is going in Your Name based on the trailers you are wrong. Yes, we can gather that there is some sort of "Freaky Friday" thing going on, but Your Name is much deeper than that. Which is probably why the anime feature film is the number #1 anime film of all time in Japan.
I'm not going to lie, I was very hesitant to watch your name based on what I saw from the some of the clips. I figured that it would be another chick flick where two characters switch bodies. I will go as far to say that women will most likely enjoy the show more than guys, but that doesn't mean there isn't some funny parts for everyone. My wife wasn't amused when I showed her what part I was laughing at.
I was really surprised at how complex the story line was and how all the pieces fit together in the end. There is no "body switching" story quite like this one. The movie wastes when Taki and Mitsuha wake up in a different walk of life along with switching bodies.The switch happens after Mitsuha wishes that she could be a handsome boy from the city.
As the days pass, their dreams become more frequent and with it their characters develop a lot more in their "new" lives. There friends and families of course notice a significan't change when Taki and Mitsuha switch bodies.
There are a lot of things to like like when it comes to the film. I'm not really chick flick type anime films or shows, but Your Name does a great job at appealing to just about everyone. The animation is very well done and I really enjoyed the visual aspects of the film very much. I thought the English dub was very well done also. All in all I can see exactly why this movie is so popular and I would recommend it to anyone.
Here is the amazing English cast!
Michael Sinterniklaas as Taki Tachibana
Stephanie Sheh as Mitsuha Miyamizu
Kyle Hebert as Katsuhiko Teshigawara
Cassandra Morris as Sayaka Natori
Ben Pronsky as Tsukasa Fujii
Ray Chase as Shinta Takagi
Catie Harvey as Yotsuha Miyamizu
Scott Williams as Toshiki Miyamizu
Michelle Ruff as Futaba Miyamizu
Marc Diraison as Taki's Father
H.D. Quinn as Teshigawara's Father
Michelle Ruff as Teshigawara's Mother
Katy Vaughn as Yukari Yukino
Laura Post as Miki Okudera
Glynis Ellis as Hitoha Miyamizu
About Your Name:
The day the stars fell, two lives changed forever. High schoolers Mitsuha and Taki are complete strangers living separate lives. But one night, they suddenly switch places. Mitsuha wakes up in Taki's body, and he in hers. This bizarre occurrence continues to happen randomly, and the two must adjust their lives around each other. Yet, somehow, it works. They build a connection and communicate by leaving notes, messages, and more importantly, an imprint. When a dazzling comet lights up the night's sky, it dawns on them. They want something more from this connection—a chance to meet, an opportunity to truly know each other. Tugging at the string of fate, they try to find a way to each other. But distance isn't the only thing keeping them apart. Is their bond strong enough to face the cruel irony of time? Or is their meeting nothing more than a wish upon the stars?
