DESTRUCTION FLAG OTOME Light Novel Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation, New Promotional Video
The official ichijinshaPV YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2 minute promotional video for the anime adaptation of I Reincarnated into an Otome Game as a Villainess With Only Destruction Flags. This trailer shows various scenes from the light novel fans might remember, it also shows the main characters and the relationships that will be highlighted.
Authors Nami Hidaka and Satoru Yamaguchi's romance school shoujo light novel series, Destruction Flag Otome, will be getting an anime adaptation. Here is the promotional video for its announcement.
There is limited information for the anime series, we do not know who is the cast and staff behind the project and there are no details regarding the animation studio. However, we do know the light novel series is being used as inspiration and that has 6 books in the series. There are 35 main chapters and 11 side stories, J-Novel Club is the English publisher for these light novels.
The novels also inspired a manga series with the same name. Nami Hidaka draws and Satoru Yamaguchi writes the story. Comic ZERO-SUM does the serialization and the series has been publishing since August 2017 with a total of 13 chapters out right now.
I recovered my past memories when I was hit on the head by a rock. I am Katarina Claes, the eight year old daughter of a duke. In a feverish nightmare, in which the prince's fiancee was determined, I have realized that this is the otome game from the previous life.
I have turned into a villain that interferes with the romance of capture targets... If the heroine got a happy end, I would be exiled, but if she got a bad end, I would be killed. Have I no happy end!? Why is it only bad!? Somehow I have to avoid destruction and reach old age peacefully!!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]