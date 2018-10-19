DESTRUCTION FLAG OTOME Light Novel Series Is Getting An Anime Adaptation, New Promotional Video

I recovered my past memories when I was hit on the head by a rock. I am Katarina Claes, the eight year old daughter of a duke. In a feverish nightmare, in which the prince's fiancee was determined, I have realized that this is the otome game from the previous life.

I have turned into a villain that interferes with the romance of capture targets... If the heroine got a happy end, I would be exiled, but if she got a bad end, I would be killed. Have I no happy end!? Why is it only bad!? Somehow I have to avoid destruction and reach old age peacefully!!