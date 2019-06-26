HELLO KITTY Movie Adaptation In The Works; Screenwriter Lindsay Beer Reportedly Joins The Project
Hello Kitty is headed to the big screen! A theatrical adaptation of the popular feline character was first announced back in 2015 by the Japanese company behind her: Sanrio. According to recent reports (via Toonado), the studio has hired an up-and-coming screenwriter by the name of Lindsay Beer to write the feature film.
Lindsay Beer, a budding screenwriter, has joined Sanrio's in-development movie adaptation of the popular Hello Kitty franchise. Hit the jump to find out more...
Details on the Hello Kitty movie are currently scarce. Will it be wholly animation or a mixture of visual effects and live-action - a la Detective Pikachu? We have absolutely no idea. What will the film and its story be about? Other than that it will feature the character of Hello Kitty, we don't know.
All we know about the movie is that it will have a global release and be an "English language film." It's reportedly being developed by New Line Cinema, Flynn Picture Company, as well as Sanrio themselves.
Beer, the new screenwriter on the project, is credited as having worked on Transformers: The Last Knight as well as instalments in the Star Trek movies and Legendary's MonsterVerse. She wrote and produced Sierra Burgess Is A Loser for Netflix and also co-wrote the song Sunflower.
Future projects that Beer is attached to are as follows: Masters of the Universe for Sony, Chaos Walking and The Kingkiller Chronicles for Lionsgate, a female-centric Fast & Furious spinoff, and The Magic Order for Netflix.
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]