HUGTTO! PRECURE Anime Film Previews Action In New Official Clip

Studio Toei Animation's action magic shoujo anime film, Eiga Hugtto! Precure Futari wa Precure, has released a new trailer featuring heavy action. Here is more information on the film.

The official Pretty Cure YouTube channel has uploaded a new 2.47 minute trailer for the upcoming magic shoujo film. The trailer features action scenes, gives voice acting previews and shows the animation style the project has.



The main voice actors and their roles are: Youjko Honna as Nagisa Misumi, Yukana as Honoka Yukishiro, Yukari Tamura as Ruru Amour, Rie Hikisaka as Hana Nono, Yui Ogura as Homare Kagayaki, Nao Tamura as Emiru Aisaki and Rina Honnizumi as Saaya Yakushiji.



Hiroshi Miyamato is directing, Junko Koumura writes the script and Yuki Hayashi produces the music. The ending theme is DANZEN! Futari wa Precure ~Yuiitsu Muni no Hikari Tachi e~ by Mayumi Gojou. The film premiered on October 27 and earned more than 350 million yen in the first two days.





DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... : AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

DISCLAIMER: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our [LESS] : AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct . CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE