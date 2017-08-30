JUST BECAUSE! TV Anime Releases New Promo That Teases Nagi Yanagi's OP
Two trailers for Studio Pine Jame's upcoming fall 2017 release of their Just Because! original anime have been released so far, but this is the first that actually contains the music of the anime's opening, "over and over", which is performed by J-pop singer, Nagi Yanagi.
Anime fans around the world are excited for the project despite the fact that it's not based on a manga or light novel because its a collaboration between artist Kiseki Himura (Sword Art Online: Progressive manga, Tawawa on Monday) and light novel author Hajime Kamoshida (The Pet Girl of Sakurasou).
Ahead of the anime's premiere, a prequel manga written and illustrated by Atsushi Kobayashi will run in Kadokawa's Da Vinci magazine in September.
The highly anticipated series premieres in Japan on October 5. There's now word yet on which anime streaming platform has secured streaming rights. Do you plan on watching this fall?
It is winter of their third year of high school, near the end of second semester, when students have very little time in high school left. Everyone was just waiting for graduation. Until he suddenly came home.
He was their classmate in middle school that had moved far away. His transferred in at a peculiar time, which reunited them. It was as if it were a go signal rang out to the feelings of the students who had just thought to end their high school life without fanfare.
