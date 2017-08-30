JUST BECAUSE! TV Anime Releases New Promo That Teases Nagi Yanagi's OP

A new trailer for Studio Pine Jam's upcoming Just Because! TV anime contains a snippet of Nagi Yanagi's opening song, "over and over."

Two trailers for Studio Pine Jame's upcoming fall 2017 release of their Just Because! original anime have been released so far, but this is the first that actually contains the music of the anime's opening, "over and over", which is performed by J-pop singer, Nagi Yanagi.

Anime fans around the world are excited for the project despite the fact that it's not based on a manga or light novel because its a collaboration between artist Kiseki Himura (Sword Art Online: Progressive manga, Tawawa on Monday) and light novel author Hajime Kamoshida (The Pet Girl of Sakurasou).

Ahead of the anime's premiere,

a prequel manga written and illustrated by Atsushi Kobayashi will run in Kadokawa's Da Vinci magazine in September.

The highly anticipated series premieres in Japan on October 5. There's now word yet on which anime streaming platform has secured streaming rights. Do you plan on watching this fall?