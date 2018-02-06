KAGUYA-SAMA: LOVE IS WAR TV Anime Adaptation Announced
The Twitter account for the Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunousen) manga from Aka Akasaka revealed the existence of a new Twitter account for the anime, confirming that an adaptation is in the works. The first key visual was also released along with the announcement of the new website for the anime https://kaguya.love/
An adaptation of Kaguya-sama: Love is War (Kaguya-sama wa Kokurasetai: Tensai-tachi no Renai Zunousen) has just been made official. The manga is currently serialized in Weekly Young Jump.
Stay tuned for details on the studio and staff working on the adaptation as well as the anime season the show will release in.
Viz Media is currently releasing an English-language version in the U.S.
All’s fair when love is war!
Two geniuses. Two brains. Two hearts. One battle. Who will confess their love first…?!
Kaguya Shinomiya and Miyuki Shirogane are two geniuses who stand atop their prestigious academy’s student council, making them the elite among elite. But it’s lonely at the top and each has fallen for the other. There’s just one huge problem standing in the way of lovey-dovey bliss—they’re both too prideful to be the first to confess their romantic feelings and thus become the “loser” in the competition of love! And so begins their daily schemes to force the other to confess first!
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]
DISCLAIMER
: AnimeMojo.com is protected from liability under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions. This post was submitted by a volunteer contributor who has agreed to our Code of Conduct
. CBM will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please contact us
for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. Learn more about our copyright and trademark policies HERE
. [LESS]