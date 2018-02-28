Kim Kardashian Says She's "Obsessed" With Anime. Do You Believe Her?
The above image caused a stir earlier this month but the Instagram post of Kim Kardashian shopping for shojo manga in the Shinjuku location of Animate is actually from a surprise birthday trip she sprung on Kanye West for his 40th Birthday back in June 2017.
On a recent trip to Tokyo, Kim Kardashian traded in her brunette braids for a flowing, pink-haired waifu aesthetic that she says was inspired by anime.
Now, it seems Kardashian is back in Tokyo (or recently took another trip), this time sporting a pink-haired look that she told her fans was inspired by anime.
Perhaps it's a new found love as her husband is a demonstrated anime fan (we're using images becuase Kanye recently deleted his Twitter).
Do you believe Kim is really obsessed with anime and if so, what do you think her favorite show would be?
