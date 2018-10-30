KING OF PRISM: SHINY SEVEN STARS Anime Film Previews Its Story In New Trailer

Studio Tatsunoko Production's upcoming music sports shoujo anime film, King Of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars, has shared its first promotional trailer. Here is more information on the film.

The official avex pictures YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.24 trailer for the upcoming shoujo music anime film, King Of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars. The promotional video gives a sneak peek at what the animation will look like, the several characters and their official designs, voice acting work, it reveals the release dates to the other films and gives hints to the story or plot the film will follow.



There is no other information on the movie except that Avex Pictures is producing it. The movie's prequel aired on June 10, 2017, Yukio Nagasaki is the sound director and Mai Matsuura is the character designer. The main voice cast consists of: Shouta Aoi as Louis Kisaragi, Tomaki Maeno as Hiro Hayami, Tetsuya Kakihara as Kouji Mihama, Toshiki Masuda as Kazuki Nishina and Junta Terashima as Shin Ichijou.



The other films mentioned in the video are King of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars II, which airs on March 23, 2019. The third part with the same name which airs on April 13, 2019 and the fourth part which airs on May 4, 2019. These four films are connected and will feature the same characters or storylines.





