KING OF PRISM: SHINY SEVEN STARS Anime Film Reveals Main Visual
The official Kinpri website has shared the main visual for the upcoming idol anime film, King Of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars. The promotional image features the main characters pointing to the sky and admiring what is in their sights. They are all wearing the official uniform from their school. This film serves as a sequel to King Of Prism: Pride the Hero and has 4 parts, it will premiere on March 2, 2019.
Studio Tatsunoko Production's upcoming music sports shoujo anime film, King Of Prism: Shiny Seven Stars, has shared its main visual. Here is more information on the film.
There is no other information on the movie except that Avex Pictures is producing it. The movie's prequel aired on June 10, 2017, Yukio Nagasaki is the sound director and Mai Matsuura is the character designer. The main voice cast consists of: Shouta Aoi as Louis Kisaragi, Tomaki Maeno as Hiro Hayami, Tetsuya Kakihara as Kouji Mihama, Toshiki Masuda as Kazuki Nishina and Junta Terashima as Shin Ichijou.
