MAYONAKA NO OCCULT KOUMUIN Anime Shares Second Promotional Video

Studio LIDENFILMS' upcoming fantasy shoujo supernatural anime series, Mayonaka no Occult Koumuin, has released its second promotional video. Here is more information on the series.

The official KADOKAWAanime YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.44 minute promotional video for the upcoming shoujo fantasy anime series Mayonaka no Occult Koumuin. The video has several shots of the series' main character and shows how he is interacting with the other characters around him. The video shares some casting information as well as release dates for the project.



Tetsuya Watanabe is directing the series, Tatsuto Higuchi is under series composition, Eriko Itou is in charge of character design and Youko Tamotsu is the original creator. The voice cast is the following: Jun Fukuyama as Arata Miyaka, Tomoaki Maeno as Kyoichi Sakaki, Miyu Irino as Theo Himeduka and Shunichi Toki as Huehuecoyotl.



The series has an April 2019 release date and is animated by studio LIDENFILMS. The series is inspired by the manga series of the same name that has been publishing since May 2015 and is written and drawn by Youko Tamotsu. Asuka (Monthly) does the serialization and has 8 volumes out right now.





