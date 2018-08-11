MEIJI TOKYO RENKA Anime Series Reveals First Trailer And Key Visual

The official TMS Entertainment YouTube channel has uploaded a new 1.10 minute promotional video of the upcoming romance anime series Meiji Tokyo Renka. The video serves as an introduction for the various characters that will appear in the show, it also lists its staff and cast. It does not give much in terms of story but there are various scenes that show people dancing and show the romance angle it will take.



The voice cast is the following: Sumire Sumire as Ayatsuki Seiko, Namikawa Daisuke as Ogai Experience, KENN as Hishida Harukasa, Toriumi Kosuke as Kawakami Nobuhiro, Okamoto Nobuhiko as Izumi Kaouru, Jun Fukuyama as Fujita Goro, Tachibana as Koizumi Yakumo, Hosoya Yoshimasa as Iwasaki Momosuke and Tomoyuki Morikawa as Charlie.



Hata Taro is directing the series, Junko Yamanaka is under character designer, Haruka is writing the screenplay, Ukumi Yukiko is the scriptwriter supervision, Masaru Sato is the art director and the sound director is Kazuya Tanaka. SHIKI produces the music. The series has a January 2019 release date.





