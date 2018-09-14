NATSUME’S BOOK OF FRIENDS: TIED TO THE TEMPORAL WORLD Gets a 2:45 Minute Trailer

Natsume’s Book of Friends: Tied to the Temporal World released a 2: 45-minute trailer preparing fans for the film. The anime film will premiere in Japan on September 29th with no Western release date yet.

Takashi Natsume is a 15-year-old boy who wants nothing more but to live a normal life like everyone else. But to his dismay, like his deceased grandmother, Reiko, he possesses the ability to see “youkai,” or spirits. Natsume eventually discovers that Reiko had bequeathed to him a book of contracts in which she had bound youkai—the “Book of Friends.” However, without Reiko ever calling upon the spirits’ names, they have been left in a confined state. Now, these spirits continuously pursue Natsume in the hopes of having their contracts dissolved for freedom.



Natsume Yuujinchou is a supernatural slice-of-life series about a boy who struggles to live a normal life while balancing the spirit and human worlds and acquiring important life lessons along the way