NATSUME’S BOOK OF FRIENDS: TIED TO THE TEMPORAL WORLD Gets a 2:45 Minute Trailer
A new trailer anime film NATSUME’S BOOK OF FRIENDS: TIED TO THE TEMPORAL WORLD shows new footage, characters, and story elements. Film will premiere in Japan in September with no Western release yet.
Natsume’s Book of Friends: Tied to the Temporal World released a 2: 45-minute trailer preparing fans for the film. The anime film will premiere in Japan on September 29th with no Western release date yet.
In the movie, protagonist Takashi Natsume will meet new character Rio Tsumura and befriends him, along with an old elementary school classmate making a reappearance in Natsume’s life. Other new characters like a yokai Viking comedy duo will be trying to take back their names and the Book of Friends from Natsume.
Another problem that occurs is Madara (Nyanko Sensei), a powerful yokai that protects Natsume, gets split into three smaller versions of himself and runs away to cause trouble. It looks like all these events are connected, or they will be dealt with separately in the film.
The trailer also previews the theme song for the movie called, “remember” by Uru. The film is an original story by another writer, but series creator Yuki Midorikawa is supervising it. Studio Shuka (91 Days, Durarara!!) is animating the film, as they animated the last two seasons of the Natsume’s Book of Friends TV anime.
Here is a synopsis of the series from MAL:
Takashi Natsume is a 15-year-old boy who wants nothing more but to live a normal life like everyone else. But to his dismay, like his deceased grandmother, Reiko, he possesses the ability to see “youkai,” or spirits. Natsume eventually discovers that Reiko had bequeathed to him a book of contracts in which she had bound youkai—the “Book of Friends.” However, without Reiko ever calling upon the spirits’ names, they have been left in a confined state. Now, these spirits continuously pursue Natsume in the hopes of having their contracts dissolved for freedom.
Natsume Yuujinchou is a supernatural slice-of-life series about a boy who struggles to live a normal life while balancing the spirit and human worlds and acquiring important life lessons along the way
The series manga started publication in 2003 with an anime adaption in 2008 by Brain’s Base (Kiss Him, Note Me, Gakuen Babysitters). Studio Shuka took over production during the fifth season in 2016. Both of these mediums are ongoing today.
