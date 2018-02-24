New WOTAKOI: LOVE IS HARD FOR OTAKU Teaser Reveals The OP From Sumika
The crowded Spring 2018 anime season is loaded with shonen juggernauts but if you prefer slice-of-life romance, A-1 Pictures' Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku (Otaku ni Koi wa Muzukashii) might be more your speed.
The upcoming Spring anime, Wotakoi: Love is Hard for Otaku focuses on office co-workers that fall for one another while harboring their respective love of fujoshi manga and video games.
The teaser below reveals that the J-rock band sumika will be providing the OP for the series, which is titled, "Fiction." The series is based on an ongoing web-manga from Fujita which he began publishing online back in April 2014. Kodnasha Comics will translate and release the manga in English beginning this April.
Given that the series is airing on the Noitamina programming block in Japan, expect it to be simulcast in North America on Amazon Prime.
After discovering that they work at the same company a gaming crazed otaku and a fujoshi meet each other for the first time since middle school. After some post-work drinking session they begin dating, but will it be a perfect relationship for the two?
