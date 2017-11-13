Japanese Anime Fans Vote For Their Favorite Transformation Scenes
Sailor Moon or Saint Seiya? Kill la Kill or Gurren Lagan? Heck, even Attack on Titan got a few votes in Docomo Anime Store's poll of its subscribers which asked them to determine the top transformation scenes in anime. It seems the poll is limited to only anime avaiable on Docomo as there's suprisingly no Dragon Ball Z Super Saiyan transformations on the top 10 list from men or women. Still, it's humorous to see that the Japanese picked several titles that featured pretty girls transforming while the women went for anime that featured handsome men transforming although "magical girls" in general, ranked high on both lists. Take a look at the results below. If the poll had been open to all anime titles, what other shows would you have liked to see included?
Japan's d Anime Store (Docomo Anime Store) anime streaming platform polled its users to determine the top transformation scenes in anime as decided by men and women.
Top 10 Anime Transformation for Boys!"
Top 10 Anime Transformation for Girls!"
-
Kill la Kill
-
Yuki Yuna Is a Hero
-
Accel World
-
Magical Girl Lyrical Nanoha
-
Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn RE:0096 (episode 3)
-
Overlord (episode 9, others)
-
Flip Flappers (episode 3, others)
-
Senki Zesshō Symphogear
-
Sword Art Online (episode 19, others)
-
Fate/kaleid liner Prisma Illya 2wei Herz!
-
Cute High Earth Defense Club LOVE!
-
Sailor Moon
-
Blue Exorcist (episode 2)
-
Kill la Kill
-
Macross Delta
-
World Trigger (episode 1, episode 62, others)
-
Card Captor Sakura (episode 45, others)
-
Kamigami no Asobi (episode 1)
-
Attack on Titan (episode 8)
-
Ayakashi - Samurai Horror Tales (episode 11)
