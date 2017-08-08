SAILOR MOON CRYSTAL: New Clip Gives Us First Look At Season 3 English Dub
VizMedia has sent us a new English dub teaser for Sailor Moon Crystal Season 3 to share! The three-minute video includes some intense virtual video game racing and introduces two new Sailor Guardians. Rather than spoil it, we'll let you check out the video below!
We have a brand new official Sailor Moon clip that gives us our first look at the English dub for the third season of Sailor Moon Crystal!
Sailor Moon Crystal Season 3 is set to hit retailers December 5th on Blu-ray and DVD, just in time for the holidays. It's available for pre-order via RightStufAnime.com.
The battle of good versus evil escalates in Sailor Moon Crystal Season 3 as Sailor Moon and the Sailor Guardians face a new threat—this time from outer space! When a strange phenomenon starts turning people into monsters, Usagi and her friends learn that a secret organization called the Death Busters is responsible. Led by their all-powerful ruler Pharaoh 90, these alien beings are determined to invade Earth to make it their second home. Will the two mysterious Guardians calling themselves Sailor Uranus and Sailor Neptune be the key to Sailor Moon’s victory, or her doom? And what is their connection to the prophetic dreams warning of impending destruction? With the fate of the world hanging in balance, Sailor Moon’s resolve to protect all life will be put to the ultimate test!
