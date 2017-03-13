Studio Feel.'s TSUKI GA KIREI Releases First Promo Video
The official website for Tsuki Ga Kirei (The Moon Is Beautiful - which is a Japanese idiom that's used to say "I love you" ) has released a new key visual and promo video for the project, giving us a glimpse of the film's interesting art style. Studio Feel. is definitely willing to mix things up coming off successful series such as Dagashi Kashi and My Teen Romantic Comedy SNAFU TOO. What do you think of the art style and feel.'s latest romantic series? Let us know in the comment section below.
A promo for studio feel.'s new project Tsuki Ga Kirei (The Moon Is Beautiful) has unveiled the first glimpse of actual footage. This art style was definitely a bold decision by the makers of Dagashi Kashi.
Advanced screenings of the show will be held in a limited number of Japanese theaters on March 20. The actual broadcast premiere will be on April 6. Stay tuned for details on where it will be simulcast in the U.S.
In addition, the official website also reveals Nao Tōyama's OP - "Imakoko (イマココ)" and his ED theme - "Tsuki ga Kirei (月がきれい)"
SYNOPSIS via Nijipoi
Kotarou Azumi and Akane Mizuno became third year students at junior high school and are classmates for the first time. These two, along with fellow classmates, Chinatsu Nishio and Takumi Hira, relate to their peers through mutual understandings and feelings. As their final year at junior high school progresses, the group overcome their challenges to mature and become aware of changes in themselves.
